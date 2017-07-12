× Lincoln Avenue closure could disrupt your commute

Lone Tree is getting ready to install a new pedestrian bridge and artwork, which means Lincoln Avenue will have to briefly close.

Lincoln Avenue will close between Park Meadows Drive and Yosemite Street on July 21 at 8:00 p.m. It will open again on July 24 at 5:00 in the morning.

The pedestrian bridge will cross Lincoln Avenue between I-25 and Yosemite, providing a safe connection for pedestrians and cyclists. The project will feature an 81-foot tall structural leaf. The art will be lifted into place during the closure.

You can find the city’s suggested detour route here.