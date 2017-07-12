Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kitchen Community is a national non-profit organization headquartered in Boulder. It was co-founded by Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson. The Kitchen Community has built 52 outdoor Learning Garden classrooms in Colorado. Many of those are in Denver Public Schools. Learning Gardens are engaging outdoor classrooms that connect kids to real food, increase academic achievement, and drive community engagement. The Kitchen Community relies on a wonderful community of private donors, family foundations, granting organizations and companies to fund Learning Garden classrooms in underserved schools across America.