Kill Your Fat Cells and Slim Down For Good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather is heating up, but don't hide inside because you're too embarrassed to pull out the tank top and shorts. A Denver medical spa has created a powerful combination that kills your fat cells and helps you slim down for good. Nick Tvrdick, from Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic, joined us this morning to show off the dramatic results his clients are getting.

Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers: Call now to book your consultation and get the new SculpSure Treatment for just $1,200. Plus, you're going to get three LightPod Sessions to maximize results. This offer is only available to the first 15 callers, so call (303)331-2005 to schedule your consultation now. You can also find them online at LohiLipoLaser.com.