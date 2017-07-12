Japanese beetle infestation in metro Denver devours plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Metro Denver is now the home to a beetle that hails from Japan.

Garden experts say we have an infestation of the Japanese beetle that feeds on more than 200 species of plants.

And sadly, there is very little you can do to combat them.

CSU horticulture expert Robert Cox says repeated years of the pesky pests eating leaves and damaging them can kill plants.

But a lawn expert says they are more of a nuisance than anything.

"I'm quite a rose gardener. I love my roses here," says Kathy Rowe of Littleton.

But everything is not so rosy at her pristine Littleton home.

Her prized flowers have become an all-you-can-eat buffet for these bugs, as they polish off petals and lunch on leaves.

"We are in the early stages of the infestation," says Tony Hahn with Swingle Lawn Care.

But they got their start at Rowe's home as grubs in the grass that attracted animals.

"Raccoons and skunks, they dig because these larvae are tasty, big, juicy," he says.

Hawn says that's when they are most destructive.

"The larvae feed on the grass roots, if you don't have roots, you have a dead plant," says Hahn.

The larvae then blossom into adults, which feast on leaves, which then weakens a plant's ability to feed itself, and could eventually kill it, according to Cox.

"We've got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 of them on one leaflet," says Hahn, showing us the bugs on the plants of Rowe’s neighbor.

What's worse is they are notoriously difficult to get rid of.

"If we come in and start spraying, they fly away, then they come back," says Hahn.

Plus, you have to use pesticides that don't kill beneficial bugs, like honey bees.

And there are just so many of them.

"They reproduce really easily and very well," says Hahn.

So it leaves Rowe with few options.

But one that she relishes.

She kills them by hand.

"I kind of feel like a murderer. I like to see them suffer," laughs Rowe.

She kills the beetles by knocking them into a bucket of soapy water, where they drown.

She says it’s time-consuming. But it’s her new normal, now that these bugs are here to stay.