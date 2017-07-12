Inmate accused of killing another inmate released despite ICE detainer

DENVER — Prosecutors in Denver have declined to file homicide charges against a teenage jail inmate who allegedly beat another inmate to death on Monday.

Now he’s free and wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the Denver jail already released him.

Police, prosecutor, and jail sources told the FOX31 Problem Solvers 19-year-old Ricardo Lopez Vera got into a “mutual combat” fight with 42-year-old William Anderson in or near the Denver jail shower area in pod “H” Monday morning.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Anderson’s death, but has so far not released details or cause.

The DA’s decision to not prosecute Lopez-Vera allowed him to make bail less than 40 hours after the fatal fight.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned that federal immigration officials had a “detainer” in place for Lopez-Vera, but despite that, the Denver Sheriff released him Wednesday morning.

Jail records show Lopez-Vera was in jail for a misdemeanor warrant and an “outside immigration matter.”

Records also indicate the Aurora Police Department had a “fugitive hold” for Lopez-Vera.

Aurora confirmed officers in that jurisdiction had stopped Lopez-Vera in a “stolen vehicle” earlier this summer, but that department Wednesday said he was not on “hold” for pick-up.

When FOX31 inquired about why the Denver jail released the inmate, instead of keeping him incarcerated for either ICE or Aurora Police, Sheriff Department spokesperson Simon Crittle released the following statement defending the jail’s actions.

Ricardo Lopez Vera was taken into custody by the Denver Sheriff Department on June 8, 2017 at 7.14am. The DSD received a notification of release request from ICE for Mr. Vera on Tuesday, July 11, at 3.30pm. The DSD notified ICE of the pending release the same day 10.07pm. Mr. Vera was released from DSD’s custody on July 12, 2017, at 10.39am – more than 10 hours after ICE was notified.

Federal customs officials have not yet officially responded to FOX31.

In February, FOX31 reported the Denver County Jail released another inmate who was wanted by U.S. Customs for possible deportation. That inmate was a suspect in a light rail station homicide.