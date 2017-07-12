× Hundreds of Denver voters unregister in wake of Trump probe

DENVER — People across Colorado are busy cancelling their voter registrations. A massive effort is underway to prevent the Trump administration from receiving voters’ personal information. The president’s election integrity commission is asking for voter registration data from all 50 states.

In nearly two weeks, roughly 1,100 people in the Denver metro area’s three largest counties took their names off voter registration rolls. Many of those voters told county employees they simply do not trust President Trump with their personal information.

“We definitely attribute it to what’s going on federally,” Alton Dillard, spokesperson for Denver Elections Division, said.

Dillard said 515 Denver County voters cancelled their registrations from July 3 to July 12. Another 223 voters changed their status to confidential during the same time period. Typically, only a handful of voters unregister or change their status over the course of a month, according to officials.

Information such as addresses, phone numbers and election participation could soon be sent from Denver to Washington, D.C. as part of President Trump’s investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud. The White House has not provided evidence of such fraud.

The privacy effort extends beyond Denver. Arapahoe County officials said — since July 1 — more than 200 voters cancelled registrations and another 80 went to confidential status. In Jefferson County, 368 voters are no longer on the rolls and 56 are now listed as confidential.

“If people do take that step — which is their right — we do want to make sure they re-register when they’re comfortable because there are elections coming up,” Dillard said. “To us, all elections are important.”

A majority of voters who spoke to FOX31 on Wednesday said they won’t take action but are concerned. Others did not express any concern. Elections officials stress sensitive information like Social Security numbers and full birth dates cannot be released even to our head of state.

Those who don’t want their information shared with the White House are being advised to unregister online or in person before Friday. Those who choose to stay registered under confidential status will be required to sign an affidavit stating they feel harmed in some way. Most counties in Colorado charge $5 to become confidential. Denver County is currently waiving that fee.