Gymboree to close 7 stores in Colorado

DENVER-Gymboree says it is closing about 350 stores across the country, including seven here in Colorado. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

The stores closing in Colorado include:

Flatirons Crossing in Broomfield

Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver

Foothills Fashion Mall in Fort Collins

Mesa Mall in Grand Junction

The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland

Orchard Town Center in Westminster

Aspen Grove in Littleton.

The company says affected stores will launch their closing sales next week.