Gymboree to close 7 stores in Colorado
DENVER-Gymboree says it is closing about 350 stores across the country, including seven here in Colorado. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June.
The stores closing in Colorado include:
- Flatirons Crossing in Broomfield
- Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver
- Foothills Fashion Mall in Fort Collins
- Mesa Mall in Grand Junction
- The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland
- Orchard Town Center in Westminster
- Aspen Grove in Littleton.
The company says affected stores will launch their closing sales next week.