Gymboree to close 7 stores in Colorado

Posted 8:32 pm, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, July 12, 2017

DENVER-Gymboree says it is closing about 350 stores across the country, including seven here in Colorado. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

The stores closing in Colorado include:

  • Flatirons Crossing in Broomfield
  • Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver
  • Foothills Fashion Mall in Fort Collins
  • Mesa Mall in Grand Junction
  • The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland
  • Orchard Town Center in Westminster
  • Aspen Grove in Littleton.

The company says affected stores will launch their closing sales next week.

 