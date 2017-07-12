Denver 911: city not meeting response goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When Molly Finucan saw a woman pushed out of a moving car in front of her on South Quebec Street near East Alameda Avenue she immediately called 911. The 25-year-old never expected to be put on hold May 7th by Denver's 911 system.

"This was my first time calling 911 and I thought when you called 911 someone immediately answers," said Finucan. Instead she heard the folllowing recording, "This is Denver 911, do not hang up. Stay on the line for the next available agent."

While Molly Finucan was on hold, 27-year-old Erica Frances, jumped into the backseat of the car being driven by Molly's boyfriend. Frances told the Problem Solvers she had been pushed out of her car by her husband Nyenow Pyne during a domestic dispute. When a Denver 911 dispatcher answered 52 seconds after Molly first called, you can hear Frances screaming in the background about her kids.

But the Denver dispatcher didn't immediately send Denver police because Molly, her boyfriend and Erica Frances were just arriving at the home of Erica's mother's house, which barely sits in Arapahoe County instead of Denver. At the same time the threesome feared they were being followed by Frances' husband.

"At this point, we are terrified. We don`t know if this guy has a weapon. Lady screaming saying kids in car. There are four kids in her husband's car under the age of 10," Finucan said.

Molly Finucan, her boyfriend and Erica Frances drove around looking for a police officer while talking to dispatchers about which agency was sending cops.

"There is no reason why it should take 18 minutes to get a cop on the scene," said a frustrated Finucan.

"I cried and was screaming, what`s going on. You know, why is this taking so long? They [were] like because it`s not Arapahoe's case. We (911 dispatch) have to get Denver on the line," remembered an incredulous Frances.

On 911 recordings obtained by the Problem Solvers, you can hear an Arapahoe Dispatcher put on hold when she tries to call back to Denver's 911 operator and Molly's boyfriend Sam Clark can be heard asking the Arapahoe dispatcher, "Do you guys know when an officer will arrive?"

"The reality, unfortunately nowadays is that when we get spikes in calls you may be on hold," said Athena Butler, the executive director of Denver's 911 system. Butler adds her resources were strained on this particular day and many days by Denver's growing population. "Right behind this call there was a missing child call with circumstances," said Butler.

A records request by the Problem Solvers revealed in 12 months from June of 2016 to May of 2017, Denver answered 911 calls with 16 seconds, 84% of the time. But the city's goal is to do that 95% of the time. Denver answers 911 calls within 40-seconds, 92% of the time. But the city's goal is 99%.

Remember Molly Finucan waited 52 seconds to speak with a dispatcher when she felt every second counted. "Now if I have to call 911, I`m absolutely terrified. A lot can happen in that short amount of time," said Finuncan.

"Our long term goal is obviously to fix that. We have been working incrementally every year to bring down the amount of time that people are on hold but there`s no guarantee," said Butler.

Denver has been budgeted for 78 emergency call takers but is adding 12 more this month. Butler says Denver 911 has outgrown it's location in Congress Park. The city plans to move 911 operations into a larger location by the end of 2018 and wants to increase the number of 911 operators to 125.

Erica Frances said it can't happen soon enough, "I felt like I waited way too long. I felt like it was never going to end like I wasn`t going to get help."

Denver police arrested Erica's husband, Nyenow Pyne for Domestic Assault and Wrongs to Minors. But he didn't show up for his misdemeanor trial in late June so there's now a bench warrant for his arrest.

As for Denver 911, the city paid out $1.3 million dollars in overtime for the past 12 months to maintain staffing levels. Butler says it could take the city three years to meet it's 911 time response goals. But Denver says it's already making improvements in 2017, answering 911 calls within 16 seconds, 90-percent of the time and within 40-seconds 95% of the time since January 1st of this year.