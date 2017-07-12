× CU Boulder launches first fraternity council since 2005

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Wednesday it’s launching its own officially-recognized Intrafraternity Council, after it cut ties with the fraternity system 12 years ago.

According to the CU Boulder News, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Tau Gamma will be the first two fraternities to join the new council and start up chapters in the upcoming academic year.

The university says it is in talks with other fraternities as well.

CU Boulder is believed to be the only university in the country with a Greek program where fraternities are not directly affiliated with the school.

Social fraternities cut ties with CU in 2005 after the alcohol-poisoning death of pledge Lynn “Gordie” Bailey, when fraternities refused to sign an agreement with the university outlining conditions to increase safety and accountability.

Those fraternities then formed their own off-campus council, that the university never recognized.

New members of the CU Interfraternity Council are required to sign an agreement that includes provisions to follow all university policies.

Phi Delta Theta had a chapter at CU Boulder from 1902 to 2002. It was founded in 1848 in Oxford, Ohio, and is the largest fraternity with an alcohol-free housing policy.

Sigma Tau Gamma was founded in 1920 in Warrensburg, Missouri and has 76 chapters nationwide. CU Boulder will be its second chapter in Colorado.