Colorado hotel makes world’s best list

GATEWAY, Colo. — Gateway Canyons Resort, in the remote mountain town of Gateway in Mesa County, earned top honors from Travel + Leisure.

The magazine ranking the resort hotel the No. 52 best in the world, No. 11 best in the U.S. and No. 3 best in the west.

Gateway Canyons Resort is located in Unaweep Canyon, one of the most unique red rock canyons in the world. It offers guests activities like cattle drives, ranching education and roping lessons.

Gateway Canyons Resort was the only Colorado location to make the top 100.

Other mountain destinations did rank top 10 in the west. Hotel Jerome in Aspen came in No. 5 and The Sebastian Vail ranked No. 9.

You see the entire list of Top 100 Hotels In The World here.