The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority has been in business for over 40 years. In that time frame, they've invested more than 13 billion dollars in Colorado's economy through affordable housing. Dan McMahon, the Director of Home Finance, joined us this morning to tell us about how they can help low to moderate income homebuyers.

For more information about the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, log on to CHFAinfo.com.