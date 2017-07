Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A body was found in a drainage ditch on Tuesday night, the Englewood Police Department said.

A passerby saw the body in the ditch just after 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Raritan Circle and called 911.

Police did not say if the body was male or female and did not release an approximate age. The cause and manner of death have not been released.