Baggage handlers, service workers plan strike at DIA

DENVER -- A planned strike by baggage handlers and service workers workers could impact travelers at Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

The workers with SEIU Local 105 provide several services for many of DIA's major airlines. They are upset about their pay and working conditions, and plan to walk off the job at 11:30 a.m.

The strike is also being held at several other airports and impacted operations in the East on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of workers walked off the job late Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Travel was also affected at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, as well as airports in Philadelphia and Washington because of walkouts.

The labor dispute is between the workers and a private company, PrimeFlight Aviation Services. Workers will also strike against G2 and AirServ.

The workers are alleging unfair labor practices, including low wages, poor working conditions and a general lack of respect from the company.

They say the wages are so low that they can full time and still not make enough to sustain a family.

The job action is expected to last for three days.