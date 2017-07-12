× Aurora VA hospital name decided

AURORA, Colo. — The new Veterans Affairs medical center in Aurora is scheduled to open next year and the process to name the facility is now underway.

In June, Representative Mike Coffman’s office sent a letter to the VA Secretary asking the facility to be named the ‘Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.’

Sen. Michael Bennett, Sen. Cory Gardner, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Diana DeGette, Rep. Ken Buck, Rep. Jared Polis, and Rep. Scott Tipton all signed the name recommendation letter.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has already begun the process to make ‘Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center’ the official name of the new facility.