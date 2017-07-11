× Woman who Denver Health said posed as medical student will not face charges

DENVER — The University of Colorado – Denver student who Denver Health said posed as a medical student in order to treat one of their patients won’t face charges.

The Denver district attorney has declined to prosecute Vanessa Loznik citing insufficient evidence.

In a report filed with the state health department, Denver Health Medical Center said Loznik was somehow able to obtain a student learner badge.

Denver Health said Loznik then conducted rounds and place sutures in the arm of a female patient who was in her 20s.

Denver Health said this was done under the supervision of a doctor and it notified the patient after learning of the incident.

The medical center was not cited by the state for any wrongdoing.