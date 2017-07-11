× Walmart hiring hundreds for new Arvada store

ARVADA, Colo. — Walmart is hiring 280 full and part-time associates for its new store in Arvada, which is opening this summer.

A temporary hiring center is now open at 7310 West 52nd Avenue. Applications are being accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested applicants can also apply online at: http://careers.walmart.com.

More than 180 associates who work at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. 64th Avenue and the Walmart on Youngfield Street are being given the opportunity to transfer to the new store.

Walmart says the majority of new associates will begin work in July to help get the store ready for its grand opening.