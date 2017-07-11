Virginia man pleads guilty to shooting bald eagle, running it over with ATV

SMITHFIELD, Va. – A Virginia man plead guilty to killing a bald eagle on Tuesday.

62-year-old Allen Thacker shot the eagle and then ran it over with an ATV, the Justice Department told ABC News.

Thacker shot the eagle because “he was upset it had been hunting and taking fish from a pond located on his property,” the Justice Department said.

According to the statement of facts obtained by ABC News, Thacker told police he tried to scare the eagle off with a warning shot, but when it did not leave he used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot the eagle and the used a pistol to “finish the eagle off.”

The medical examiner found no evidence that Thacker used a pistol on the eagle, ABC News reports.

As part of a plea deal, Thacker must forfeit the .22 caliber rifle but since he is joint owner of the ATV he agreed to forfeit a sum of $960, according to ABC News.

Thacker will be allowed to keep the pistol because it was determined to not be part of the case.

Thacker faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine, ABC News reports. He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.