Twin boys born to couple who lost 2 sons after car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A couple who lost their two sons in a car accident two years ago have welcomed twin boys.

Gentry and Hadley Eddings tell WBTV-TV the boys, named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, were born Monday. Their middle names are a tribute to their older brothers.

Both twins are healthy as is their monther. Isaiah Dobbs weighed 6.9 pounds and Amos Reed weighed 6.4 pounds.

Two-year-old Dobbs Eddings died in a 2015 car accident and Reed Eddings died two days later after being delivered at 38 weeks by emergency cesarean section.

Hadley Eddings told WCNC-TV in February that she “missed being a mom from day one” and didn’t “want to continue to live this life without being a mom again.”

Matthew Deans of Wilmington, North Carolina, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the wreck.

The couple live in a suburb near Charlotte, North Carolina.