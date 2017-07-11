Storm chances improve for Denver Metro Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Higher storm chances to return to the metro areas.

There is a pocket of humidity (by our standards) that is rotating around the region. It covers Colorado, Utah, and parts of New Mexico to Wyoming.

Within this pocket, there is a number of thunderstorms.

The center of this area of humidity will focus on the metro areas the next couple of days and that means higher rain chances; Wednesday and Thursday have the best chance of the week.

Although severe storms with hail and damaging wind are possible anytime in this pattern, the biggest threats will be the lightning and some areas of very heavy rainfall.

As the number of storms is increased, the temperatures will stay a bit cooler.

The clouds and potential rain will keep temperatures in the 80s for a few days.

Once the humid pocket pivots away this weekend, temperatures will begin to pop back into the 90s again.