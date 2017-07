Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So why not make it fun with some sprayable syrup and protein-packed pancakes and waffles? Here to show us how to make a meal that will keep us filled up is Kyle Rood and Clint Matthews, Co-Founders of Start Right Foods.

You can get $1 off any online order at StartRightFoods.com with the code "COBEST."