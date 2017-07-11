Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krista Roberts, Director of Slow Food Denver and Event Director for Slow Food Nations tells us about this weekend's event.

For three days this summer, Denver will become the epicenter for North American food culture. Slow Food Nations will take place in Denver from July 14-16 at Larimer Square, Union Station and a variety of downtown locations. It will combine the energy of a street food festival, rigor of an academic conference and inspiration of a cultural exchange. Boulder County Farmers Markets will host an extra day of its weekly Union Station Farmers Market so festival attendees can shop the farmers market both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Slow Food is a global, grassroots non-profit organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and encourage renewed interest in the food we eat. Millions of people from over 160 countries are now part of the movement, working for a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet.