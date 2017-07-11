× Senator Bennet on latest Trump controversy and whether healthcare protesters are actually helping

DENVER — Colorado Senator Michael Bennet sat down with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George for a quick interview Tuesday to discuss the latest controversy around Donald Trump Jr. as well as health care repeal efforts in the Senate.

“My sense of it is they are farther away from a bill than they were before their July 4th recess,” Bennet said.

Video: @SenBennetCO weighs in on how protestors are impacting the Republican mindset when it comes to repealing Obamacare. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/4bMWVLnIFY — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 11, 2017

Bennet revealed he had not recently spoken to Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner regarding healthcare. Senator Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday part of the Senate’s August recess will be cancelled to work on the bill.

Bennet did say he thought the efforts of the many protesters are working.

“It’s playing a huge role especially when the people who are coming to the office or having protests are people who are disabled or children are disabled and are on Medicaid and are putting a face to the savage cuts proposed in this bill,” Bennet told St. George.

Bennet was also questioned about the major political news of the day —

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The email reveal by Donald Trump Jr. detailing the meeting he had with a Russian official regarding possible Hillary Clinton information.

St. George asked Bennet if he thought this equates to possible treason.

I’m not in a position to make a judgement like that,” Senator Bennet said.

“But I do think the investigations need to go forward, this is very serious stuff,” Bennet added.

“The interfered massively in our presidential campaign and every patriot in this country needs to care about that,” Bennet added.