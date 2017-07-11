Peak 2 Fire ruled human caused; 2 people seen hiking near origin being sought

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The 84-acre Peak 2 Fire was started by humans two people were seen hiking near the origin of the blaze when it started last week, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday by a mountain biker between Breckenridge and Frisco.

Two individuals were seen on the Colorado Trail above the Miners Creek Road junction about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said. Their gender and approximate ages were not released.

“After fire conditions moderated and it was safe to enter the area, fire investigators examined the point of origin and determined the Peak 2 Fire was human caused,” acting Dillon District ranger Kevin Warner said.

Officials did not say exactly how the fire was started. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-262-3486.

“This information is important in helping us determine the cause of the Peak 2 Fire,” Warner said.

The fire led to the mandatory evacuation of nearly 500 residences from the Peak 7 neighborhood, and put several neighborhoods and the entire town of Breckenridge on pre-evacuation status.

All pre-evacuation orders for the fire were lifted Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were lifted Friday night.

More than 400 firefighters, multiple aircraft and the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team battled the fire, which has not grown since Thursday.

Crews will continue to tie together existing mitigation work to create a contingency line that could also be used as a line for any future fires. The line should be completed Tuesday.

A final public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Colorado Mountain College auditorium (107 Denison Placer Road in Breckenridge).

The remaining 15 percent of containment is on the west side of the fire against a steep, rugged area of spruce fir, officials said. It will continue to be monitored by firefighters.

Peaks Trail, Gold Hill, Wheeler and Miners Creek trails are still closed as are parts of the Colorado Trail where overlap occurs.