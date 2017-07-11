No injuries, 2 vehicles destroyed in garage fire at Parker home

PARKER, Colo. — No one was injured after a fire broke out in the garage of a home in Parker on Tuesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 6:15 a.m. in the 17500 block of Lamar Court.

The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to get the fire under control and keep it from expanding to neighboring homes.

Two vehicles in the garage were destroyed and the house was cleared of residents, officials said.

Firefighters worked to put out hot spots and vent smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.