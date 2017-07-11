Murder, rape, assault and vehicle theft rates up in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado’s crime rate went up 5.5 percent in one year, according to a new report released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The 2016 Crime in Colorado Report shows the number of major crimes that were reported, including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, other (simple) assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

There were increases in every category, with notable increases in the number of homicides, rapes and aggravated assaults.

The category that saw the biggest increase was motor vehicle theft, which went up of 22 percent in one year.

As the overall crime rate went up 5.5 percent, the number of arrests went up .4 percent.

With a total of 203,765 major crimes reported, there were 56,430 arrests.

When it comes to homicides, there were 155 arrests compared to 189 reports.

When it comes to rape, assault and auto theft, the number of arrests is significantly lower than the number of incidents reported.

In 2016 there were 480 rape arrests, compared to 3,512 reports; there were 23,504 assault arrests, compared to 46,833 reports; and there were 2,705 auto theft arrests, compared to 15,932 reports.

Report: 2016 Crime in Colorado

The report includes statewide crime statistics reported by 244 law enforcement agencies across Colorado.

The annual report provides statistics on major crime trends but the CBI does not offer analysis as to the reasons for changes in the crime rates.