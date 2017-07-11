Missing fisherman recovered from Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a missing 65-year-old fisherman was recovered Monday on the second day of the search at Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The man from Pueblo West was last seen jumping into the water after a fish pulled his fishing rod into the lake on Sunday.

When the man didn’t return to the north shore of the lake, witnesses called 911. Searchers used sonar on Sunday but could not find the man.

The area of the search was about three miles west of the Northshore Marina, outside Lake Pueblo State Park, near a closed boat ramp popular with shore anglers.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will identify the body, determine the cause of death and notify next of kin before releasing that information to the public.