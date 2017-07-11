× Jury acquits former El Paso County sheriff on 3 of 7 counts, hung on 4 counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A jury acquitted former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa on three of the seven counts he faced. Jurors deadlocked on the other four counts.

The jury declared Maketa not guilty on charges of official misconduct, witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

Maketa turned himself in in May 2016 after a criminal investigation that resulted in the indictment of nine felony charges, including extortion, false imprisonment and kidnapping. The judge threw out two of the counts against Maketa prior to the start of the trial.

Maketa left office in 2014 amid accusations that he had affairs with several employees and gave them preferential treatment.

All of the accusations stemmed from alleged inappropriate behavior with two female employees.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports judges usually declare partial mistrial in cases like these to give the prosecution a chance to re-try on the hung counts.