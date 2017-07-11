Iconic Coors Field beer vendor Captain Earthman dies after fighting brain tumor

DENVER — Longtime and iconic Coors Field beer vendor Brent Doeden, affectionately known as Captain Earthman, has died after battling a brain tumor. He was 61.

Doeden was one of the most recognizable faces at Rockies games, selling beer to fans since the team’s inaugural season in 1993.

His wife of 29 years, Becky Scharfenberg, made the announcement on Monday.

He was a vendor at major sporting events and concert venues in the Denver area. But was most popular at Coors Field, where his hats, peanut earrings and booming voice made him a crowd favorite.

Doeden was diagnosed with a Stage 4 brain tumor nearly a year ago. The terminal diagnosis forced him to stop working.

Doeden is survived by his wife, six daughters and nine grandchildren. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.