× Gold Cup soccer games set for Mile High Stadium

DENVER, Colo. — Four soccer squads from central America and the Caribbean will face off Thursday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High for 2017 Gold Cup group play.

El Salvador and Curacao will play each other first in the evening doubleheader, with at 6:00 p.m. kickoff. El Salvador leads the all-time series 3-2-0. Their match will be the first time the teams have played each other since a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches in 2015. El Salvador won both games by a 1-0 margin. The two teams have a history dating back to 1941 and met six times from 1948-66 as Curacao played as Netherlands Antilles.

In the night cap, powerhouse Mexico takes on Jamaica at 8:30 p.m. Mexico holds a 15-2-2 all-time record against Jamaica. The teams most recently played in last summer’s Copa America, a 2-0 victory for ‘El Tri.’ Mexico has won all six Gold Cup meetings between the teams.

Tickets can be purchased through a unique venue page at www.TicketMaster.com or by visiting the stadium ticket box office the day of game. One ticket will grant access to both games.

Parking lots on the west and southwest side of the stadium open at 2 p.m. Onsite cash parking will be available south of Colfax Avenue in Parking Lots M and N.

Gates for both games open at 4 p.m. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

Ticketed patrons are also invited to attend Fútbol Fiesta festivities featuring music, CONCACAF Gold Cup merchandise for purchase, and food and beverage in 20,000 square feet of interactive space in Lot B from 3:30-7:30 p.m.