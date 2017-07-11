One of our producers, Dara, was selected by the Rockies as the all star campaign manager for DJ Lemahieu. It was called the Vote Rox Manager. Each of the fans became the manager or ambassador for a particular player.
Getting ready for the MLB All-Star Game
-
Rockies send 4 to All-Star Game
-
Barry Manilow speaks about coming out and his secret marriage
-
Christian McCaffrey to visit with Broncos on Thursday
-
New Jersey woman sues Chipotle over pay
-
Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes dies at 77
-
-
Cooking temperatures common issue for Restaurant Report Card ‘F’s’
-
Aristea Brady goes to bat during charity home run derby at Coors Field
-
Natural Grocers – Protect Your Skin from the Inside Out
-
Avid 4 Skateboard Camp
-
Summer of Fun: Save 50% at Boondocks Food and Fun
-
-
Photos: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert
-
Denver’s homeless problem taking toll on businesses
-
4 Rockies playing in MLB All-Star Game