A lot of people at the station are a bit sore today, because yesterday Joana and Olympian Gold Medal Winner Frank Shorter led the first training day for the big FORTitude 10K Race that Channel 2 is sponsoring. We jogged in place, did leg swings, squats, and the Superman core workout.
FORTitude Training: Week 1
Join the 2 Your Health FORTitude Team
Win a spot on the ‘2 Your Health’ FORTitude team
Fortitude 10k is Colorado’s next big race
Colorado’s Own Channel 2 announces media partnership with the FORTitude 10K
