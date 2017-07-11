FORTitude Training: Week 1

Posted 1:39 pm, July 11, 2017, by

A lot of people at the station are a bit sore today, because yesterday Joana and Olympian Gold Medal Winner Frank Shorter led the first training day for the big FORTitude 10K Race that Channel 2 is sponsoring. We jogged in place, did leg swings, squats, and the Superman core workout.