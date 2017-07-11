× Erik Jones to leave Furniture Row Racing in 2018

Denver, CO — Furniture Row Racing No. 77 Erik Jones will leave the team in 2018.

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser, released the following statement:

“Regarding today’s announcement that Erik Jones will drive in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2018, Furniture Row Racing’s commitment to Jones and the No. 77 team remains the same for the remainder of the season. Our goal is for Jones to qualify for the playoffs, make a run for the championship and capture Rookie of the Year honors.

“We are working on our team plans for 2018 but don’t have anything concrete to report at this time except that Martin Truex Jr. will continue to drive the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.”