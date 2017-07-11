× Erie considers odor ordinance that could impact fracking

ERIE, Colo. — Town council members in Erie are considering an ordinance that could make fracking more difficult.

Erie is just one of many communities where people are concerned about fracking near their homes. The town, straddling both Boulder and Weld counties, is not terribly far from recent and deadly energy industry explosions.

During a town council meeting on Tuesday, elected leaders were busy considering an emergency motion to update Erie’s Public Health and Safety code. The proposed change would allow local police officers to cite anyone emitting “detectable odors” affecting neighbors and those simply passing by on public streets or sidewalks.

“If the wind hits just right you can smell it,” Erie resident Ryan Schroeder said.

Schroeder, who stays busy with his sons’ baseball games and commonly spends time outside, told FOX31 he can smell an occasional odor coming from an energy site not far from his neighborhood.

“You kind of get … a rotten egg kind of smell,” Schroeder explained.

Signs advertising new subdivisions in Erie are not far from current energy sites.

As written, the ordinance change does not specifically target fracking operations but many locals are hoping its impact will. FOX31 asked Erie’s police chief if enforcement will be challenging, but she would not comment for this story.

Critics said the current proposal, vague in its wording, will allow oil and natural gas companies easy opportunities to challenge any citation. Regardless, those living near fracking locations believe more can be done to limit or eliminate nasty smells.

Some residents in Erie said they do not smell the odors at issue. Tuesday’s council meeting was ongoing when this story was published. Check back for updates.

FOX31 sought comment from Western Energy Alliance, a Denver-based trade association representing hundreds of energy companies. The call was not returned.