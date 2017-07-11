Disabled 87-year-old woman needs plumber to solve mystery leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At age 87 Helen Maes is having to cope without any hot running water.

She told the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “I put water in the pans and I boil it then I put water in the sink ... when I lift the pans it's little hard on me.”

She tearfully considers the reality of possibly having to leave her home if the problem isn’t fixed.

Ironically, the right plumber will most likely have the solution Helen needs.

Her daughter Francesca told the Problem Solvers a mystery leak has forced her to shut off the hot water.

The pipe has been leaking a half gallon of water per minute since February.

Francesca said, “it makes me feel that I'm not safe, I don't know what's going to happen to the house.” Francesca must take her mother to the local recreation center just to take shower.

Helen and her daughter are willing to pay for repairs, but have a limited budget after already paying more than $2,000 to have other repairs done.

The leak is under the floor in the laundry room.

If you are a certified plumber and would like to help Helen please contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers here.