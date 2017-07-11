× Denver ranks high for quality “cheaper” hotels

Denver is full of high-quality, moderately-priced hotels. That’s according to a new CheapTickets survey.

The website recently ranked Denver at #5 on its list of most positively reviewed three and three and a half-star hotels. On average, the price of these types of rooms are 30 percent less than a four or four and a half star hotel.

“Despite being categorized as a three or three and a half-star hotel based on offering fewer on-site amenities like restaurants, valet parking or room service, in order to stand apart from the crowd, these hotels are competing on the kinds of in-room amenities that would have only been found in much higher tier hotels just a few years ago,” said Ramses Meijer, Director, CheapTickets. “High thread count sheets, designer rooms and upscale bath products are just some of the perks that are defining these new boutique inspired select service properties.”

