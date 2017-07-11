Denver man discovers credit card skimmer on 7-Eleven ATM

DENVER — The 7-Eleven at East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street in Denver looks like most other convenience stores.

There are gas pumps, the signature 7-Eleven slurpee on the door and an ATM just inside.

However, looks can be deceiving. Ben Carlson knew something about the ATM just wasn’t right.

“It felt like it was glued on there,” he said.

Carlson said he typically pulls and tugs at card readers to make sure there’s not a skimmer hidden nearby. However, this is the first time he actually yanked one off of the machine.

“It felt like all my paranoia was warranted finally,” he said. “It was tough to get off. Everybody in the store thought I was nuts because I was tearing an ATM machine apart.”

Police all across metro Denver say they’re seeing more card skimmers, not just on ATM’s, but also at gas pumps.

“It is happening, and not just here, but all across the country,” said Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Good advice

Fraud detectives say there are several things you can do to minimize your risk of becoming a victim of identity theft because of a card skimmer. Their best advice is to always pay for gas indoors.

However, if you do pay at the pump, they strongly recommend not using a debit card. A thief could not only steal your credit card information, but also your bank account number.

Also, always look for fraud tampering labels on credit card panels at the gas pump. If the tape is torn, a criminal has likely opened it up and you should find another pump.

Last, authorities recommend choosing gas pumps closest to the front doors of the building.

“The criminals who are using them (the skimmers) are going to use the outer pumps, typically,” said Fulton.

Skimming devices are becoming smaller and more sophisticated. Criminals today don’t even have to physically retrieve them. They can download your personal information using Blue Tooth from a half block away.

Fortunately, some gas stations are also becoming more sophisticated in the ways they try and protect customers from identity theft. For example, King Soopers and City Market stores in metro Denver all now have new alarm systems that will immediately shut down a pump if it’s tampered with.

As for Ben Carlson, he’ll continue to closely inspect ATM’s, always worried a thief could be trying to steal his personal information.