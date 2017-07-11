Colorado’s Best Kid: Emelise Munoz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Colorado's Best kid is going to knock your socks off! Eleven year old Emelise Munoz is a soulful singer, songwriter, and musician from Broomfield. She's spending her Summer traveling and performing her favorite songs, many of them she wrote herself.

If you'd like to catch Emelise's shows, she has several upcoming events that are FREE! She'll be at Swallow Hill at the Turf Theater in Denver on July 21 at 7 p.m., then Muddy Buck in Evergreen on August 11 at 6 p.m., and at the Erie Farmer's Market on August 17 at 5:30.