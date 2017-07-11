Coffee associated with reduced risk of dying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Two new studies have good news for coffee drinkers. Drinking coffee is associated with a reduced risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

The studies were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. One study in Europe surveyed 520,000. One in the US surveyed 185,000.

Dr. Megan Press at Rose Medical Center read the studies. She says the benefits were seen across different groups of people in different countries, but it’s unclear exactly what in the coffee could provide the benefit.

“Caffeine is probably playing some role, but its not the whole picture,” she said. “We do know that antioxidants are present in coffee too, and those are probably lending to more of this anti-inflammatory effect.”

She says more research is needed. “We are not recommending that people go out and drink three cups a day. But if you’re doing it, we are basically saying just keep doing it. All indications suggest this is more positive than negative,” she said.