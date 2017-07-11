Chicago woman who dropped baby to her death sentenced to probation

CHICAGO – A Chicago woman who dropped her infant daughter to her death from an eighth-floor window was sentenced to four years of probation on Tuesday.

Mubashra Uddin, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in 2015 but pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times reports that the judge sentenced Uddin to 48 months of probation and fined her $579. She was given credit for serving nearly two years in the Cook County Jail.

Uddin dropped the infant from an eighth-floor window shortly after giving birth in November 2015. She had hidden the pregnancy from her family.

The baby girl was found naked, bloody, and still alive by a neighbor who wrapped her in a shirt and blankets and called paramedics.

The girl died about 90 minutes later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office told the Sun-Times.