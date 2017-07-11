× Brace yourselves: Chipotle is finally testing queso

It’s something many Chipotle fans have asked for for years, and now, Chipotle has finally answered. The Denver-based chain has come out with their own queso recipe, and is testing it out in New York City.

According to Business Insider and VICE, Chipotle previously refused to sell queso because queso is traditionally made with several artificial ingredients, and Chipotle’s shtick is that they use natural ingredients only. However, apparently the chain has figured out how to make all-natural queso, and now they’ve debuted it at their NEXT Kitchen, a public-facing test kitchen located on 6th Avenue in NYC.

People are already posting queso photos and videos on Instagram.

One review of the queso is that it’s thicker and grainier than most others on the market — but that review also says the melty cheese really amps up the taste of your burrito.

If the queso generates enough positive reviews in New York, Chipotle will soon roll it out to their restaurants across the nation.