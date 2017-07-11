Baby giraffe in Maryland gets crucial plasma from Colorado giraffe

BALTIMORE — When a newborn giraffe in Maryland needed an emergency plasma transfusion, zookeepers turned to experts at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for help.

Julius the giraffe was born at the Maryland Zoo on June 15. He was 6-feet tall and weighed 143 pounds, zoo officials said. (That’s a foot taller and about twice as heavy as Dobby when he was born at the Denver Zoo on March 1.)

“Although the birth went well and he was on his feet in only 20 minutes, the calf has not been actively nursing,” Maryland Zoo officials stated.

Zookeepers started bottle-feeding Julius and he gained weight fairly steadily for about two weeks.

Then, in July, his weight started to drop.

On Saturday, officials announced there had been a “sudden and major change in Julius’ blood work.”

A sudden & major change in Julius' blood work has caused the team to move to more intensive care. Read the update: https://t.co/mYvE4a3bYA pic.twitter.com/ZDPBU8Qlxq — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 8, 2017

“Julius is now in an intensive care situation as the team works to stabilize him while continuing to focus efforts to get him feeding from a bottle,” officials said.

“Not only are our experts critically caring for Julius hour-by-hour, but Zoo staff are also regularly communicating with colleagues at AZA-accredited zoos across the country who have worked with similar cases,” officials stated.

That’s where the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo comes in. Over the years, zookeepers there have trained giraffes to hold still for injections and small blood samples, KRDO reported. They keep a “plasma bank” in case of any emergencies with their herd, which is how they were able to donate plasma to the Denver Zoo when Dobby was having similar health problems.

Within one day of being notified of the situation in Maryland, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo delivered the potentially life-saving plasma to baby Julius.

“After the worrisome change in his blood work yesterday, the team quickly put into motion a critical care plan for Julius including preparing for an emergency transfusion of giraffe plasma donated by our partners at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo,” officials in Maryland said on Sunday. “That transfusion was successfully administered today and the giraffe care and veterinary teams are monitoring the results of the procedure closely while continuing to work systematically with Julius on bottle feeding.”

A second emergency plasma transfusion and around the clock care for Julius. Read the update: https://t.co/qKhXGWSsC6. #TeamJulius pic.twitter.com/mZKffK8FmM — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 9, 2017

The next day, Maryland Zoo officials said they saw a slight improvement in Julius after the transfusion but said “care and observation continue 24 hours a day.”

“The critical plasma transfusion Julius received yesterday, along with antibiotics and fluids, resulted in slight improvement in his blood work today,” officials said.

The bottle-feeding effort continues to be critical.

Critical care and bottle feeding for Julius will continue through the night. Read the update: https://t.co/qKhXGWSsC6 . #TeamJulius pic.twitter.com/e9FjH623A8 — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 11, 2017

“We won’t sugar coat it, Julius and the Zoo team are in a very hard spot right now and there is still work to be done,” officials said Monday.