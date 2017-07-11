Baby box program to be offered to all new parents in Colorado

DENVER — Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation and the Denver Health Foundation will team with the Baby Box Co. to provide free baby boxes for the estimated 66,500 children who will be born in the state this year.

By completing an online syllabus, all new and expecting parents in the state will receive a baby box that contains diapers, baby wipes, a onesie, nursing pads and activity cards.

The sturdy cardboard box can also be used as a bed during the infant’s first months.

The baby box is based on a program from the Finnish government that provides new mothers with a box of starter items, and prenatal care and education.

Parents have to complete a 10- to 15-minute education course at BabyBoxUniversity.com. Then baby box then can be picked up or delivered.

Colorado becomes the fifth state to offer the program, joining Alabama, Ohio, Texas and New Jersey.