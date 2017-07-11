71-year-old bicyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died Monday afternoon after colliding with an SUV, the Loveland Police Department said.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Taft Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Taft approaching West 50th Avenue when he swerved into the left turn lane, failing to notice a blue Ford Escape being driven by a 26-year-old Fort Collins man.

Police said the bicyclist hit the Escape in the front passenger side. He was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies, where he was pronounced dead.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not thought to have been a factor in the crash.

The names of the bicyclist and driver were not released.