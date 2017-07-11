2 killed in rollover accident on I-70 near Silt

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 on Monday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Rifle and Silt. Five people were in the vehicle.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital in Grand Junction. Two of the injured were airlifted.

Traffic was diverted to westbound Highway 6 at mile marker 97 while the crash was investigated. The interstate was closed for about four hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.