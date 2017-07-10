Woman, child hit by vehicle in Denver intersection

DENVER — A woman and a child were hit by a vehicle at a Denver intersection on Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at Federal Boulevard and West Howard Place, one block south of West Colfax Avenue.

The woman and the child were in the street near a crosswalk being treated by first responders. A silver SUV was stopped at the scene.

The neck brace was placed on the child, then placed on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. The woman got up and walked into the ambulance under her own power.

They were taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation