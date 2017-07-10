Viewing Colorado from a Hot Air Balloon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of Hot Air Balloons filled the sky over Steamboat Springs this weekend, bringing a little more color to Colorado!

The pilots of the balloons participated in the annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo & Glow. Folks flock to the Yampa Valley each summer to witness the show.

“Oh, it’s the serenity…. you know, you’re flying with the wind. Mother Nature is with you. You’re seeing wildlife here. We’ve got eagles nest, osprey nests,” explained Skip Howles, a Pilot. “It’s just very relaxing, oddly enough. And all the colors of all the balloons. You can reach out and grab a leaf [if you’d like]”.

Howles’ first hot air balloon trip was in 1988. His philosophy since then about flying is fascinating!

To hear and see it, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series.

