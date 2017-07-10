× Top 5 films at the weekend box office

If you sought some relief from the heat in an air conditioned movie theater this weekend, you weren’t alone. The top five movies brought in more than $180 million in ticket sales. With more than half of that amount going to one film in particular.

Here are the five films everyone is talking about this weekend.

#5 – “Transformers: The Last Night”

Falling to fifth place, Mark Wahlberg and his mechanical crew took in $6.3 million for “Transformers: The Last Night.” Which follows an unlikely alliance working to save the future by digging up the secrets of the past, and the history of the Transformers here on earth. Movie review site Rotten Tomatoes says 50% of moviegoers liked this one.

#4 – “Wonder Woman”

Meanwhile, the Rotten Tomato audience had a lot more praise for Warner Bros summer hit, “Wonder Woman” With 91% of audience members saying it’s a must-see.

Gal Gadot has critics raving over her portrayal of the amazonian princess, Diana. Who leaves her home for the first time to fight alongside men in a war to end all wars.

This weekend brought in another $10.1 million for Wonder Woman, making a domestic total so far of $709.6 million bucks!

#3 – “Baby Driver”

Shifting into third place, the edge of your seat thriller, “Baby Driver,” finished with $12.8 million this weekend.

This fast-paced film follows a getaway driver named “Baby,” who relies on the beat of his music to navigate the most dangerous drives.

90% of moviegoers suggest joining him for the ride!

#2 – “Despicable Me 3”



It might be the third installment of “Despicable Me,” but that didn’t stop the family favorite from coming in second place this weekend.

Those banana-loving minions brought in another $34 million, but their real goal in this film is to convince their leader “Gru” to return to a life of crime by reuniting him with his long lost twin brother.

Audiences gave this one a score of 64% – but that’s not counting the kids who couldn’t vote on rotten tomatoes!

#1 – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”



It was an amazing opening weekend for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his new film “Homecoming.” Which brought in $117 million. Tom Holland reprising the role of Peter Parker following his appearance in the last Avengers film “Civil War.” This time trying to get back to life at home with Aunt May amid all the angst of high school, all the while trying to find his place as a super hero.

92% of moviegoers say you should swing into theaters for this one.