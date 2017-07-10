× Third man pleads guilty in attempted robbery, death of Denver taxi driver

DENVER – The third and final suspect involved in the attempted robbery and deadly shooting of a Denver taxi driver has plead guilty to an added count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Christian Willis was 17-years-old on Sept. 5, 2015, when he participated in an attempt to rob 49-year-old Darren Bloomquist. It was during that robbery attempt that Bloomquist was shot and killed.

Willis’ accomplices have already been sentenced for the crime.

Nicholas McKinney, who was also 17-years-old at the time, was charged as an adult and plead guilty in March to one count of aggravated robbery and menace with a deadly weapon. He received 25 years in prison for the felony.

Dasean Perry, 19-years-old at the time, was sentenced last Dec. to 48 years in prison, after he plead guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Christian Willis was also facing one count of felony murder, which was dismissed as part of his guilty plea. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2017 and charged as an adult.

Willis will return to Denver District court on Sept. 8, 2017 for sentencing.