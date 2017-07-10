Suspect sought in early-morning stabbing at Denver apartment complex

DENVER — One person was injured after an early-morning stabbing at an apartment complex, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers were called out to the Stratford at Lowry complex at 425 S. Galena Way near East Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street about 1:45 a.m.

Police said two men got into a fight when one of them was stabbed.

The victim ran from the scene, but firefighters found him nearby at South Havana Street and East Dakota Avenue. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspect was being sought by police. He’s described as a black man, 6-foot to 6-foot-5 with short hair and possibly a short beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.