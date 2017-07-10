Police: 3-year-old killed for drinking milk from jug

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three woman have been arrested after allegedly beating a 3-year-old boy because he drank milk from a jug, authorities said.

The child died after a woman’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother beat the boy with a plastic rod and then threw him across the room, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Police arrested Lakesha Lewis, 28, and her mother, Callene Barton, 58, and charged them with first-degree murder for the death of Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel.

Lewis was the girlfriend of Xavier’s mother, Brandi Mokarzel, according to the Sentinel. All three women lived together along with Xavier and one of Barton’s grandchildren, police said.

According to the police report obtained by the Sentinel, Mokarzel was awakened Friday by Barton yelling at her son for drinking from a milk jug and eating yogurt.

That’s when Lewis grabbed a plastic window rod and hit Xavier until the rod broke, according to the report. After Mokarzel grabbed her son and ran back into her bedroom, Barton grabbed the boy from her and threw him down the hall.

Mokarzel told investigators that when she attempted to call 911, Barton knocked the phone out of her hand. Mokarzel said she went to a neighbor’s house instead.

Paramedics arrived and took Xavier to the hospital where he died four hours later.

Xavier’s father, Jaquan Satchel, told the Sentinel that despite not seeing his son in two years because he lives in Washington, he was saving money to seek full custody.

“The kid was a ball of sunshine,” Satchel said. “Every day was amazing. I got to joke and laugh with him.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports that officials charged Mokarzel with child neglect after doctors found signs of previously unreported abuse on the boy. She was being held on $2,500 bail.

Lewis and Barton were being held without bail on Monday.